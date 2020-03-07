Report: City to pay $1M in lawsuit over fatal police chase

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (Las Cruces Sun-News) — A newspaper says the city of Las Cruces, New Mexico, has agreed to pay $1 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the widow of a retired police officer who was fatally struck by a vehicle fleeing police in 2017.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reported that 61-year-old J.R. Stewart was killed while on his motorcycle by a carjacked SUV driven by two suspects who fled authorities.

The lawsuit accused police of violating city policy forbidding police pursuits when the danger to the public exceeds the danger to the officer.

The newspaper says the city did not acknowledge liability in the death of J.R. Stewart.