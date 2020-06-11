Report: Bullet that killed woman fired from airman’s rifle

A photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office shows Mark Gooch. Gooch, an Air Force airman, was arrested Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in the death of a Mennonite woman whose body was found off a forest road in northern Arizona two months ago, authorities said. Sasha Krause, 27, was last seen Jan. 18 picking up items from the Farmington Mennonite Church in northwestern New Mexico where she taught Sunday school. (Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Coconino County say a bullet taken from the skull of a woman was fired from a rifle owned by an Air Force airman charged in her death.

Mark Gooch has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the death of Sasha Krause.

The 27-year-old woman disappeared from a Mennonite community near Farmington, New Mexico, in January.

Her body later was found off a forest road near Flagstaff.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that state crime lab testing indicates the bullet matches a .22-caliber rifle that belonged to Gooch.

An attorney for Gooch didn’t respond to a message left at his office Wednesday.