Report: Albuquerque police hired convicted felon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Records show Albuquerque police hired a convicted felon and allowed him to continue working after officials learned he gave a wrong birth date and Social Security number.

Documents obtained by KOAT-TV through an open records request show that Amir Chapel was hired in April as the department’s policy and compliance manager.

A department memo and court records show Chapel had been convicted of forgery in Texas, misuse of a credit card in Illinois, and robbery in California.

Chapel told KOAT he didn’t do anything wrong.

City officials say they couldn’t comment on personnel matters.