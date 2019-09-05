Report: Albuquerque has spent $300K on image campaign

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Records show the city of Albuquerque has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on a campaign aimed at transforming the city’s image.
KOB-TV reports more than $312,000 has been spent on merchandise connected to the One Albuquerque campaign since Mayor Tim Keller took office last year.
The city has spent over $50,000 for the One Albuquerque statue in Civic Plaza and around $540 for items such as pens.
Marketing and Innovation Director Carlos Contreras says campaign spending is spread out across departments.
Keller began the One Albuquerque campaign as a way to celebrate the city’s diversity and reshape the city’s image.
But since taking office, residents have expressed worries about high auto theft rates and violent shootings.
Recently, Uruguay issued a travel warning about Albuquerque over crime.
