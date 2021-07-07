Rep. Rebecca Dow announces run for governor of New Mexico

(KAMR/KCIT) — Today, July 7, State Representative Rebecca Dow announced in a video her plans to run for governor of New Mexico and unseat current Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, according to a press release from the Committee to Elect Rebecca Dow.

The release stated that Dow’s video addressed some “hard truths” including New Mexico “being ranked last in the nation in education and child welfare and ranked highest in unemployment.”

Dow said “these are the consequences of bad government,” while using an example of how Lujan Grisham “broke her own lockdown rules, wasting taxpayer money on lavish things for herself and settling her sexual harrassment suit for over $60,000,” the release stated.

According to the release, Dow’s video explains that her agenda “contrasts” Governor Lujan Grisham’s and Dow’s values “align with the true character of the people of the state, as opposed to the Governor’s racial agenda.”

“We are New Mexicans,” Dow said. “When there’s work to be done, we do it. When there are problems to solve, we solve them.”

“As a state, we have never experienced more dire conditions than we are currently struggling through right now,” Dow stated. “Our children are going uneducated and unequipped for further schooling or jobs at best, and they are literally dying at worst. I refuse to get one more call that a child died from neglect and poor conditions.”

Dow added, “I will not let one more business suffer under draconian shutdown measures. I refuse to let power hungry career politicians like our Governor keep dragging us down to the bottom of every list,” she said. “I know the people of New Mexico, and I know they deserve much better than this, so I’m stepping up to lead us, for the first time in a long time, in the right direction. It’s time for change”