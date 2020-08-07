Regulation gap to allow utility disconnections in New Mexico

AZTEC, N.M. (AP) — Regulations in New Mexico that prohibit residential utility customers from being disconnected are set to expire, meaning service at some households could be disconnected for missing payments during the pandemic.

A new rule would not become effective until mid-October.

The Farmington Daily Times reported that the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission has raised concerns about the gap in time between the two regulations.

Commission general counsel Judith Amer said there was nothing they could do to prevent it, but expressed hope that the utilities will voluntarily choose not to disconnect residential customers.