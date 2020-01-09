Red-flag gun legislation draws opposition in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Sheriffs across much of New Mexico are opposed to a legislative proposal from Democratic lawmakers that would allow police or relatives to petition a court to temporarily take away guns from people who might harm themselves or others.

Sierra County Sheriff Glenn Hamilton says the New Mexico Sheriffs’ Association wants to ensure due process protections remain in place for gun owners and that no compromise has been reached with state lawmakers drafting “red-flag” legislation for the session that begins Jan. 21.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday threw her political weight behind red-flag proposals.