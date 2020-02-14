Red-flag gun bill heads to New Mexico governor for signature

New Mexico

by: MORGAN LEE

Three sponsors of red flag gun legislation confer during a floor debate at the New Mexico state Senate on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. They are Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, right, and Reps. Daymon Ely, center, D-Corrales, and Joy Garratt, left, D-Albuquerque. The gun proposal would allow law enforcement officers to petition a state district court to order the temporary surrender of firearms by people who appear to pose a danger to themselves or others. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Democrat-led New Mexico Legislature approved a red-flag gun law Thursday with a final vote of the state House.

The move virtually ensures adoption of new procedures for courts to order the surrender of firearms from people who appear to pose a danger to themselves or others.

The House approved the bill on a 39-31 vote with Republicans and several Democrats in opposition, sending the bill to a supportive Democratic governor.

As they cast votes, Republican legislators held aloft paperback copies of the Constitution in protest.

The bill would allow law enforcement officers to petition a state district court to order the temporary surrender of firearms.

