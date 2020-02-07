Red-flag gun bill approaches crucial vote in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M .(AP) — The New Mexico state Senate opened debate Friday on a red-flag gun bill that has been propelled by concerns about the 2019 mass shooting in nearby El Paso, Texas, and suicide prevention efforts.

The bill as currently written would allow law enforcement officers to petition a state district court to order the temporary surrender of firearms.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham supports new tools for law enforcement to prevent gun violence.

Rural sheriffs oppose the Democrat-sponsored legislation, arguing that officers can already intervene in the event of mental health crisis and detain people for their own safety or a danger to others.