Breaking News
Amarillo Police: One person shot in Thompson Park; Officers investigating two other shots fired reports
1  of  34
Closings and Delays
Adrian ISD Bovina ISD Boys Ranch ISD Bushland ISD Channing ISD Clarendon College-Pampa Center Claude ISD Clovis Municipal Schools Eastern New Mexico University Farwell ISD Fort Elliott ISD Friona ISD Grandview-Hopkins ISD Happy ISD Hart ISD Hartley ISD Hereford ISD Highland Park ISD Kress ISD Lazbuddie ISD Lefors ISD Muleshoe ISD Nazareth ISD Pampa ISD Panhandle ISD Portales Municipal Schools San Jon Municipal Schools Springlake Earth ISD St. Matthew's Episcopal of Pampa Tulia ISD Vega ISD Walcott ISD White Deer ISD Wildorado ISD

Red-flag gun bill advances toward decisive House floor vote

New Mexico

by: RUSSELL CONTRERAS and MORGAN LEE

Posted: / Updated:

Lea County Sheriff Corey Helton, left, waits with McKinley County Sheriff Ronald Silversmith, right, outside the New Mexico House chamber before a debate on a proposed red-flag gun bill in Santa Fe, N.M., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Democratic legislators in New Mexico are pushing forward with a red-flag gun proposal at a legislative committee meeting that offers a final opportunity for public comment. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic legislators in New Mexico are sending a red-flag gun proposal toward a decisive House floor vote.

The bill pushed forward Tuesday would allow law enforcement to petition a court for the temporary surrender of guns by people who appear to pose a danger to themselves or others.

Relatives of gun owners and school administrators can request through a sworn affidavit that gun rights be suspended.

Advocates for gun rights have condemned the proposal.

Supporters of the bill say police need new tools to contain suicide rates and prevent gun violence in the wake of mass shootings.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

44° / 19°
Windy, morning fog giving way to sun late
Windy, morning fog giving way to sun late 10% 44° 19°

Thursday

40° / 22°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 40° 22°

Friday

51° / 36°
Partly cloudy and windy
Partly cloudy and windy 10% 51° 36°

Saturday

56° / 34°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 56° 34°

Sunday

67° / 45°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 67° 45°

Monday

60° / 28°
Windy with times of sun and clouds
Windy with times of sun and clouds 0% 60° 28°

Tuesday

40° / 23°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 40° 23°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

24°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
24°

28°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
28°

32°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
32°

36°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

38°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

39°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
39°

40°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
40°

40°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
40°

41°

4 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
41°

43°

5 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
43°

39°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

35°

7 PM
Clear
0%
35°

33°

8 PM
Clear
0%
33°

32°

9 PM
Clear
0%
32°

31°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
31°

30°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

29°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
29°

28°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

26°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
26°

24°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
24°

23°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
23°

22°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
22°

21°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
21°

21°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
21°

Don't Miss