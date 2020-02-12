Red-flag gun bill advances toward decisive House floor vote

Lea County Sheriff Corey Helton, left, waits with McKinley County Sheriff Ronald Silversmith, right, outside the New Mexico House chamber before a debate on a proposed red-flag gun bill in Santa Fe, N.M., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Democratic legislators in New Mexico are pushing forward with a red-flag gun proposal at a legislative committee meeting that offers a final opportunity for public comment. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic legislators in New Mexico are sending a red-flag gun proposal toward a decisive House floor vote.

The bill pushed forward Tuesday would allow law enforcement to petition a court for the temporary surrender of guns by people who appear to pose a danger to themselves or others.

Relatives of gun owners and school administrators can request through a sworn affidavit that gun rights be suspended.

Advocates for gun rights have condemned the proposal.

Supporters of the bill say police need new tools to contain suicide rates and prevent gun violence in the wake of mass shootings.