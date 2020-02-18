Recycling business to expand in New Mexico border region

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico economic development officials say a strong business climate and transportation network in the border region has prompted another manufacturer to move some of its operations to Santa Teresa.

State officials say W. Silver Recycling will be building a new facility on 60 acres that will be home to a recycling processing plant.

The business is expected to be operational later this year and will focus on materials such as aluminum, copper and brass.

The company already has nearly a dozen locations in New Mexico; California; Texas; Monterrey, Mexico, and Mexico City.