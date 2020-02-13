Recreational pot bill spurned in New Mexico Legislature

New Mexico

by: MORGAN LEE

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 11, 2019 file photo Medical marijuana flowers await customers at the Minerva cannabis dispensary in Santa Fe, N.M. New Mexico would legalize recreational marijuana sales without exceptions for dissenting cities and counties under a rebooted proposal form legislators that emphasizes small business opportunities and ready access to pot for 80,000 current medical cannabis patients. Legalization for the first time enjoys the full throttled support of second-year Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who set up a volunteer commission last year to vet health and public safety concerns about recreational cannabis and on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, pitched the benefits of the pot economy to a gathering business leaders. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee,File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A proposal to legalize recreational marijuana through the New Mexico Legislature has been rejected by a Senate committee after an excoriating critique from the panel’s Democratic chairman.

Two Democrats joined Republicans in a 6-4 vote to table a bill that would have legalized recreational marijuana businesses in every city and county while sheltering the state’s medical cannabis program with tax breaks and patient subsidies.

The vote leaves little or no chance for reviving the bill before the annual legislative session ends at noon on Feb. 20.

The initiative was backed by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham amid efforts to attract new industries to the state.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

41° / 22°
Morning snow showers
Morning snow showers 50% 41° 22°

Friday

52° / 35°
Partly cloudy and windy
Partly cloudy and windy 10% 52° 35°

Saturday

56° / 32°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 56° 32°

Sunday

67° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 67° 45°

Monday

62° / 31°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 62° 31°

Tuesday

43° / 22°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 43° 22°

Wednesday

36° / 20°
Snow showers in the morning
Snow showers in the morning 30% 36° 20°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

20°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
20°

20°

8 AM
Few Snow Showers
30%
20°

22°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
22°

25°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
25°

28°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

32°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

35°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

36°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
36°

38°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

39°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

39°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

35°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
35°

32°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

30°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

28°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
28°

27°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
27°

26°

11 PM
Clear
0%
26°

26°

12 AM
Clear
0%
26°

25°

1 AM
Clear
0%
25°

24°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
24°

23°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
23°

23°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
23°

23°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
23°

23°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
23°

Don't Miss