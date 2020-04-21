Records: Super PAC raises $75K to attack GOP House hopeful

In this Feb. 13, 2020, photo GOP U.S. House candidate Claire Chase speaks to voters in Los Lunas, N.M. Chase and two other Republican hopefuls seeking the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small for a key southern New Mexico seat are hitting the airwaves early. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Federal records show a Super PAC raised $75,000 to attack a Republican U.S. House candidate in New Mexico.

Citizens for a United New Mexico reported raising the money during the first three months of 2020 before it launched a recent advertising blitz against former state lawmaker Yvette Herrell.

The ads alleged that Herrell sent emails in 2016 “to undermine Trump’s campaign for president” and attended an “anti-Trump soiree.”

Records show the Super PAC is registered to a northwestern New Mexico oil trucking company owner.

It also lists Carlsbad rancher George Brantley as one of the Super PAC’s major donors.

He is married to Nancy Brantley, the campaign chair of House candidate Claire Chase, who is Herrell’s opponent in the GOP primary.