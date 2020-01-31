Rape trial against former Catholic priest starts in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A trial has started for a former priest accused of raping a first-grade student from Holy Cross Catholic School in Santa Fe more than 30 years ago.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that key in the trial that began Thursday will be whether the priest was in New Mexico during the 1986-87 school year, when the boy said he was abused.

The priest has been charged with criminal sexual penetration of a child under 13 and attempting to commit kidnapping.

His defense attorney says the priest was assigned in Maryland and that jurors would not see a single record putting the priest at the school at that time.