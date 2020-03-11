Quay County passes resolution opposing ‘red flag’ law

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Quay County is the last to pass a resolution expressing opposition to the ‘red flag’ law.

The governor signed the bill last month, which allows law enforcement to petition the court to take a person’s guns away if they are deemed a danger to themselves or others but sheriffs across the state say it’s not only unconstitutional but unenforceable.

Monday, the Otero County Commission passed a resolution saying it’s now welcome in their county. The governor has said any official not willing to enforce the law on the books should resign.

The sheriffs say they will fight the law in the courts.

