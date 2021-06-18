Quay County Deputies find methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia while investigating crash

While investigating an early morning vehicle crash on Interstate 40 Quay County Deputy located nearly an ounce of methamphetamine, along with drug paraphernalia, and prescription medicines -Quay County Sheriff’s Office

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Quay County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies found methamphetamine, along with drug paraphernalia, and prescription medicines while investigating a vehicle wreck.

According to the sheriff’s office, Quay County Deputies were investigating an early morning vehicle crash on I-40 when a Quay County Deputy found nearly an ounce of methamphetamine, along with drug paraphernalia, and prescription medicines.

The sheriff’s office said QCSO was assisted by New Mexico State Police, and made a felony arrest.

