Quay County Deputies find methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia while investigating crash

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Quay County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies found methamphetamine, along with drug paraphernalia, and prescription medicines while investigating a vehicle wreck.
According to the sheriff’s office, Quay County Deputies were investigating an early morning vehicle crash on I-40 when a Quay County Deputy found nearly an ounce of methamphetamine, along with drug paraphernalia, and prescription medicines.
The sheriff’s office said QCSO was assisted by New Mexico State Police, and made a felony arrest.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Wesley Community Center opening new location on south side
- Mississippi man spends 15 hours in Waffle House after losing fantasy football bet
- ‘Holidays are not healing’ says Texas history professor as Juneteenth becomes national holiday
- WHO accused of sexism for suggesting women of ‘childbearing age’ shouldn’t drink
- Video: Young children caught between masked gunman, victim nearly shot on New York sidewalk