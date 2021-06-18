Quay County Deputies find methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia while investigating crash

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — "All of us done came together, and, new people, new ideas, hey, the sky's the limit now. But we want the kids to know that somebody out here that we love y'all. We want the kids to know that, we love you, someone's out here for you."

That was the message behind the Coming Together Celebration for Juneteenth event at Wonderland Park today. Event organizer Chris Brackens said the event, which went on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., served to bring the communities of North Heights, Hamlet and San Jacinto together. Although kids from those communities were the main focus of the event, there was something for everyone.