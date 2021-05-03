Quay County armed robbery suspect arrested in Texas

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico State Police report Darious Parker, age 28, was arrested by Texas State Troopers.

On Saturday May 1, New Mexico State Police were alerted to an armed robbery at the Circle K at 2624 South First Street in Tucumcari.

NMSP said the robbery suspect had fled the scene and was headed east on I-40 towards Texas.

NMSP broadcast Parker’s vehicle description to neighboring New Mexico and Texas law enforcement agencies and while investigating the robbery State Police officers said they were alerted that Parker had just robbed a gas station in San Jon at gunpoint.

According to NMSP, Parker fired at least one round towards the cashier and fled continuing east on I-40 towards Texas.

State Police were later notified that Parker was apprehended by Texas State Troopers near Vega, Texas while attempting to rob another gas station said State Police.

State Police said Parker will be extradited to New Mexico where he faces two counts of Armed Robbery and two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

NMSP said no one was injured in the two robberies in New Mexico.

The case is still under investigation by the NMSP with assistance form the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau.