Pursuit ends with explosion at New Mexico gas station

In this Monday, May 18, 2020, photo is a charred fuel pump at a gas station in Roswell, N.M. The pump was damaged when a pickup truck being pursued by a Chaves County sheriff’s deputy crashed and sparked a fire. The suspect who evaded authorities remains at large after surviving an explosion at a local gas station that ended a police pursuit and injured a woman, authorities said. (Alex Ross/Roswell Daily Record via AP)

ROSWELL, N.M. (Roswell Daily Record) — Authorities in New Mexico are searching for a suspect who fled after causing an explosion at a gas station that ended a police pursuit and injured a woman.

The Roswell Daily Record reported that Chaves County Deputy Jeremy Parmer declined to release the name of the male suspect.

Roswell police say the pursuit began Monday when authorities attempted to stop a stolen truck.

The pursuit ended when the driver crashed into the pumps at a Roswell gas station.

The resulting explosion left a gas station employee with third-degree burns.

The driver fled the scene and remains at large.