Public pension reforms advance in New Mexico Legislature

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Legislators advanced a proposal to reform New Mexico’s public pension plan for state and local government workers with some dissent among Democrats in the legislative majority.

Public workers and retirees packed the Senate committee hearing for deliberations on a bill aimed at reigning in $6.6 billion in unfunded liabilities at the pension fund overseen by the Public Employees Retirement Association.

Major provisions of the bill would tie future annual cost of living adjustments to investment returns instead of providing automatic 3% increases.

It also increases pension contributions by employees and employers, with the exception of low-paid workers and state police and corrections officers.