Prosecutors won’t charge New Mexico man who fatally shot 2

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors have decided not to charge a man after he fatally shot two people earlier this year.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reported Thursday that the district attorney’s office declared the shooting “justifiable homicide” after he shot at two people attempting to rob him.

Authorities are not releasing the shooter’s name but have said he is 21 years old.

A prosecutor says evidence established the situation that led to the shooting was brought about by the two 22-year-old victims.

Authorities say the man was driving the pair in Las Cruces before they pulled a knife on him and asked for his cell phone, wallet and keys.

