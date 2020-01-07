Prosecutors seek to jail state Senator for drunken driving

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors are recommending a six-month jail sentence against a state senator convicted of aggravated drunken driving in connection with a June car wreck.

State Sen. Richard Martinez of Ojo Caliente was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon by a state district court judge.

Martinez was found guilty during a two-day trial in December of drunken driving and reckless driving after rear-ending a vehicle that was stopped at a red traffic light and refusing an intoxication test.

Prosecutors for the attorney general’s office say Martinez was intimately aware as a lawmaker and former magistrate judge of rules he ignored by drinking and driving.

