Prosecutors amend charges in New Mexico protest shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors in Albuquerque, New Mexico, say an investigation into a shooting during a protest over a statue of a Spanish conquistador is far from complete, and they are amending charges against a man accused of opening fire after a fight broke out.
District Attorney Raúl Torrez said Wednesday it’s too soon to pursue a charge related to the shooting because investigators still need to identify witnesses, verify video of the incident and gather more evidence.
Prosecutors are instead charging Steven Baca with battery for his interactions with three women and a weapons charge.
An attorney for Baca said his client had no choice but to defend himself using force.