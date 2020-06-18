Prosecutors amend charges in New Mexico protest shooting

Protesters attach a chain to a statue of Spanish conquerer Juan de Oñate in Albuquerque, N.M., Monday, June 15, 2020. One man was shot during an exchange between protesters and armed members of the New Mexico Civil Guard, a civilian group trying to protect the monument. (Anthony Jackson/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors in Albuquerque, New Mexico, say an investigation into a shooting during a protest over a statue of a Spanish conquistador is far from complete, and they are amending charges against a man accused of opening fire after a fight broke out.

District Attorney Raúl Torrez said Wednesday it’s too soon to pursue a charge related to the shooting because investigators still need to identify witnesses, verify video of the incident and gather more evidence.

Prosecutors are instead charging Steven Baca with battery for his interactions with three women and a weapons charge.

An attorney for Baca said his client had no choice but to defend himself using force.