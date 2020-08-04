Prosecutor wants to try juvenile as adult in athlete’s death

Candles melt in the sun at an impromptu memorial for Fedonta “J.B.” White on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Santa Fe, N.M. White, an 18-year-old college basketball recruit, was shot early Saturday at a social gathering on the northern outskirts of Santa Fe. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Santa Fe-based district attorney says his office will seek adult criminal sanctions against a 16-year-old defendant in the killing of a standout high school basketball player.

District Attorney Marco Serna said Monday that his office will file an open count of murder in children’s court and then request to move the case to state district court to pursue adult sanctions.

Fedonta “J.B.” White was shot early Saturday at a social gathering on the northern outskirts of Santa Fe.

A 16-year-old linked to the killing was being held at a juvenile detention center.

The Associated Press generally does not identify juveniles who are accused of crimes.