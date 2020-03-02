Proposed shelter on UNM land raises concerns from community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Albuquerque Journal) — The University of New Mexico community is conflicted over the idea to build a homeless shelter on land owned by the school.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller is pushing for unused university land to be the site of a 300-bed emergency shelter.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Monday the site is one of three being considered.

Keller says the area would be ideal because it’s not near the campus and would be cheaper to build on.

Some UNM employees and students, however, have expressed reservations.

Among them are parents whose children attend the university’s day care center.