Proposal seeks to draw tourists to historic Hispanic trail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico proposal seeks to draw tourists to a historic Hispanic and Native American trail that once linked early Spanish settlers from Mexico City to an area just north of Santa Fe.

A bill sponsored by state Rep. Andrés Romero would erect landmarks from Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo to southern New Mexico connected to a route that linked the regions for hundreds of years.

The El Camino Real de Tierra Adentro is part of the U.S. National Park Service’s National Trails system.

Still, it lacks many markers and infrastructure to make it a tourist attraction in New Mexico.