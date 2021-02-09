Private funeral service information honoring the life of Officer Darian Jarrott

LORDSBURG, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico State Police said a private funeral service to honor New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott will be held on Friday, Feb. 12 at 2 pm. The service will be held at the Lordsburg High School Football Field in Lordsburg, New Mexico. Officer Jarrott will be escorted to Shakespeare Cemetery in Lordsburg for a private burial immediately after the service.

According to the New Mexico State Police, seating is limited to the family of Officer Jarrott and the New Mexico State Police to adhere to public health occupancy requirements. Unfortunately no other law enforcement agencies will be allowed to attend the service.

The public may show their support by viewing the service via live stream on the New Mexico State Police Facebook page.