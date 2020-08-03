Priest shortage forcing Jesuits to leave New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A shortage of Jesuit priests is forcing the storied Society of Jesus Catholic order to abandon New Mexico after more than 160 years.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the St. Louis, Missouri-based Jesuits USA Central and Southern Province is pulling out the last remaining four Jesuit priests next year.

Rev. Warren Broussard, pastor of Immaculate Conception Church and Parish in Albuquerque will be the last to depart next June 30.

Broussard says the Jesuits are just stretched too thin to continue ministering to all the places that they’ve been ministering.

The Jesuit Order was founded in the early 1500s by Ignatius Loyola.