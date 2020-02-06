President Nixon and the sacred lake: Bill preserves history

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — It was 1970, the U.S. president was Richard Nixon and members of a small Native American community from northern New Mexico traveled to Washington, D.C., to press their case for reclaiming a sacred alpine lake from federal control.

The story of the return of Blue Lake to the people of Taos Pueblo is being retold 50 years later, as tribal leaders and state legislators look for ways to preserve documentation and memories of the landmark victory for indigenous rights to expropriated lands and self-determination.