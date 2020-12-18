N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — NBC news reported today that President-elect Joe Biden plans to name Representative Deb Haaland of New Mexico to lead the Interior Department.
Haaland, who is 60 years-old, is a member of the Laguna Pueblo People, and has represented New Mexico’s First Congressional District since 2019.
If confirmed, Haaland will become the first ever Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary.
Her selection would open a third House vacancy.
The selection of Haaland is being praised by progressives as Biden makes good on a campaign pledge to assemble a diverse cabinet that “breaks barriers.”
Haaland, along with Kansas Representative Sharice Davids, are the first Native American women to serve in Congress.
