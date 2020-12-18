FILE – In this March 5, 2020, file photo Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., Native American Caucus co-chair, joined at right by Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, speaks to reporters about the 2020 Census on Capitol Hill in Washington. O.J. Semans is one of dozens of tribal officials and vote activists around the country pushing selection of Haaland to become the first Native American secretary of Interior. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

NBC news reported today that President-elect Joe Biden plans to name Representative Deb Haaland of New Mexico to lead the Interior Department.

Haaland, who is 60 years-old, is a member of the Laguna Pueblo People, and has represented New Mexico’s First Congressional District since 2019.

If confirmed, Haaland will become the first ever Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary.

Her selection would open a third House vacancy.

The selection of Haaland is being praised by progressives as Biden makes good on a campaign pledge to assemble a diverse cabinet that “breaks barriers.”

Haaland, along with Kansas Representative Sharice Davids, are the first Native American women to serve in Congress.