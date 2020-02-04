Portales woman sentenced to 18 years for kidnapping

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Portales woman has been sentenced to 18 years for kidnapping.

Esperanza Tarango, 24, was found guilty back in December on charges of Kidnapping, Burglary, and Aggravated Battery.

In October of 2018, Roosevelt County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Roosevelt General Hospital where a man told them he was taken in a vehicle by two men and a woman to a location in the country. He said they bound his wrists and beat him with a hatchet type instrument and burned him on his back with an unknown implement. He said they also shot him in the chest with a BB or pellet gun and fired a handgun into the ground beside him. The man told police they were demanding to know where a certain “bag” was. He said he was then taken back to his home, where he ran to Allsups to call 911.

Esperanza will have to serve 85% of the 18 years before being considered for release on parole.

