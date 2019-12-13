Portales woman facing 26 years for kidnapping

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Portales woman is facing up to 26 years in prison for kidnapping.

Esperanza Tarango, 24, was found guilty of Kidnapping, Burglary, and Aggravated Battery.

The victim told Roosevelt Count Sheriff’s Deputies that he was taken in a vehicle by two males and female to a location in the country. He told officials his wrists were bound, he was beaten, burned, and shot in the chest with a BB or pellet gun.

The victim was taken back home where he ran to a store and called 911.

The co-defendants in the case, Morgan Howl and Anthony Gomez, both testified at the trial. They both previously pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping and were sentenced to five years in prison.

