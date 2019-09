PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Portales is under a boil water notice.

Officials said the is due to a water outage and a possibility of contamination due to that outage.

The city has confirmed that no contamination has been found, but encourages everyone to continue to boil there water.

A team is currently working to repair the outage.

The city hopes to have the problem fixed in 24 hours.