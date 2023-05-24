CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Portales man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after he was found guilty earlier this month on one count of “battery on a household member,” one count of “criminal damage to property” and one count of “interference with communications.”

According to a news release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Clovis, 58-year-old Portales resident Monty Porter was sentenced to 18 months in prison after he was found guilty in a jury trial on May 9. Porter was found guilty related to three misdemeanors: one count of “battery on a household member,” one count of “criminal damage to property” and one count of “interference with communications.”

The sentencing stemmed from a January 2, 2022 incident where officials from the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in response to a battery. When officials arrived, the release said that an individual was found bleeding “from multiple lacerations on (their) face and neck.”

According to the release, Porter had yelled and fought with the individual, eventually pushing them into a wire shelf causing the lacerations. The release further states that the individual attempted to leave, but Porter took their keys and phone and left the home in their car.

After Porter serves 18 months in prison, the release said that Porter will serve 2.5 years of supervised probation with the adult probation and parole office.