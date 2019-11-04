Portales Police investigating unsubstantiated school threat

PORTALES, NM (KAMR/KCIT) — Sunday evening the Portales Police Department was made aware of an unsubstantiated threat to the high school through social media. The Police Department then notified the school district.

There was no credible information to substantiate a threat to the schools.

In the interest of safety, a message was sent to parents through the school messenger system at 7:00 a.m. to notify parents that the unsubstantiated threat was made and that the Portales Police Department was investigating the information received.

Additional officers were present at Portales High School and Portales Junior High School as a precaution.

The police department is working to discover the credibility of the threat and determine where it began.

School is in session as normal as school administration and police continue to investigate.