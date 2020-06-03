Portales Police investigating shooting and dumpster fires

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — On Tuesday evening, Portales Police responded to a convenience store on the 1000 block of West 2nd Street for shooting.

When officers arrived the found a 25 year old male with a gunshot wound and transported to Roosevelt General Hospital for his injury. He was then taken to a Lubbock area hospital.

Information at this time is that the victim and an unknown male subject became involved in a verbal altercation and the suspect fired, striking the victim with an unknown firearm.

Portales Police are requesting that anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact investigators at 575-356-4404. At this time investigators are continuing to investigate and follow up on leads related to the shooting.

During this incident, the Portales Police and Fire Departments responded to multiple dumpster fires in the area of the 1100 block of North Austin. If anyone has information regarding these fires they are asked to please contact investigators as well.

