Portales police investigating after ‘presumptive positive indication’ for meth at hotel

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico State Police and Portales Police Department continue investigating after methamphetamine is found in a Portales hotel’s water system.

PPD said at about 3 p.m. on Friday, September 17, officers responded to the Super 8 Motel on US 70 where a customer had what appeared to be a piece of methamphetamine, strike them in the eye after it came out of a faucet.

After officers arrived, the substance was confirmed to be methamphetamine. A large amount of methamphetamine was later found in the building’s water system and continued throughout the building. One of the locations was inside of an ice machine, which also confirmed the presence of methamphetamine. PPD explained the building is equipped with a device intended to prevent water back flow into the City’s water system. The City of Portales cut the water service to the building to avoid potential contamination of the City’s water supply and protection of building occupants.

Portales Public Works later determined the City’s water supply was not contaminated due to how the substance was introduced into the building. PPD added New Mexico State Police are conducting an investigation due to the possible presence of hazardous material. PPD will continue with the criminal investigation.

Authorities said additional testing was done on the substance by using a device called a TruNarc, which is a handheld Narcotics Analyzer.