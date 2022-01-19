Portales Municipal School District to cancel classes Jan. 21 due to positive COVID-19 cases

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Portales Municipal School District announced that it will be enacting its COVID Safe Practices Plan and will be canceling classes on Friday, Jan. 21.

According to PMSD, a school is recommended to activate its CSP when a school reaches 3% positive cases within a 14 day period and when a school reaches 5% positive cases it must activate the plan.

PMSD said as of Jan. 19, three schools within its district have reached the 5% positive case rate and three other schools are close to that positive rate.

All schools within the PMSD will close for deep cleaning on Friday, Jan. 21 with classes resuming on Monday, Jan. 24.

During the closure, PMSD officials said all athletic and other events are canceled with no City League games or practices occurring on school property until the 24th.