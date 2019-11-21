Portales man who lost home to wildfire still without home, but remains positive

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – On April 10, 2019, a wildfire broke out in Eastern New Mexico and burned four homes, including that of Tim Mitchell. Now, months later, Mitchell is still without a home.

“This room was just packed, full of antiques and things. It makes it, it’s hard to even see what stuff was,” Mitchell said as he walked through the burnt remains of his home.

​​The home wasn’t insured, something he says he couldn’t afford.​​

“I never would’ve dreamed that I would’ve lost all of this,”​ he said.

He and his dog Dexter made it out of the fire, but Mitchell lost almost everything else.

April 2019

The day after fire.

October 2019

Now, he’s grateful for his neighbors. ​”My neighbors have been very tolerant of me, and thank goodness I have a place to stay,” Mitchell said. ​​They’ve taken him in, and he says he doesn’t know what he would do without them.​​

While he’s grateful for his neighbors, he feels the rest of the community has forgotten. ​​

“After all these weeks, most people don’t even remember it even happening. Early on, they were ready to clean this place up after about a week of the fire, but it can’t be done that fast,” Mitchell said.​​

He says he hopes his story can be a warning to others, especially, those without insurance. ​​

“Once the red cross stops talking to you and all that…And I’ve met other people that have been in the same situation…There’s a lot of people that just wind up losing everything they have, and that’s when they wind up under a bridge or something. I’m lucky I’ve got land here and a couple of carports,” Mitchell explained.

​​And that’s not the only challenge he’s faced. He said he suffered from a stroke back in August.

“I’m 55 years old…I’ve lived a pretty good life, but yeah this extra stress has messed up my health a little bit.”

​​Still, through it all, Mitchell stays positive, even though he still doesn’t know what will happen next.

“I haven’t broken down too much in the time since my house burned down, but I’m sure one day maybe I’ll just break down.”​ Tim Mitchell















