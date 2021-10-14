Portales man sentenced to prison for selling meth to minors

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office reports that a Portales man was sentenced to prison for selling meth to minors as young as 15.

Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Andrea Reeb, announced that on Sept. 16 Dante Fossett, 35, of Portales, was convicted of Trafficking a controlled substance, Conspiracy to commit trafficking, Contributing to the delinquency of a minor (2 counts), Possession of a controlled substance and Possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the district attorney’s office, this comes from an incident in September 2020 where the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office and the Adult Probation and Parole Office went to Fossett’s house to do a routine home visit. Officers said they located methamphetamine, a firearm, ammunition, and paraphernalia. Upon further investigation and in cooperation with CYFD, it was discovered that Fossett had sold meth to two juveniles, ages 15 and 16.

On Oct. 12, the State and victims requested the maximum sentence of 43.5 years. The Honorable Donna Mowrer presided over the hearing and sentenced Fossett to twenty years in the Department of Corrections which includes eight years of habitual time to be followed by 5 years probation.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney, Quentin Ray, and Fossett was represented by criminal defense attorney, Frank Rio, of Portales.