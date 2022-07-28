PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office for Curry and Roosevelt counties recently announced that a Portales man was sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of chasing a woman with a machete after getting into an argument with her.

According to a news release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, 33-year-old Christopher West was found guilty earlier this month of one charge of “Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon,” a fourth-degree felony. This comes after West got into an argument with a woman in October 2021, eventually chasing her with a machete.

According to the release, the woman went into her home, locked the door and called 911. Officials with the Portales Police Department responded, finding West in the area and finding the machete hidden nearby.

The release said that West’s five-year sentence includes a four-year enhancement for his two prior felony convictions.