Portales man sentenced to 20 years for conspiracy to commit murder

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Portales man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his involvement in a 2019 homicide.

Korbin Baldridge, 20, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree and armed robbery.

On April 7, 2019, Portales Police responded to the 400 block of N. Ave. B where they found the body of Adam Holts inside a trailer.

Police said Holts was shot multiple times.

The Major Crimes Unit conducted the investigation, which charged Baldridge and Manuel Silva, 23.

Police said the investigation showed Silva was the one who pulled the trigger. The DA’s office said Silva committed suicide in June of 2019.

