Portales man sentenced for 2018 murder

New Mexico

by: MyHighPlains Staff | news@kamr.com

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Portales man has been sentenced for a 2018 murder.

Gerardo Marquez, 36, was sentenced to 16 years from the murder of 32-year-old Erika Zamorano, which includes a one-year enhancement for the use of a firearm.

In April 2018, Zamorano was found dead in her home from a single gunshot wound to the head.

The State presented evidence claiming that Marquez is a habitual offender, but Marquez denied those allegations. The Court will hold a habitual offender hearing at a later date.

If the prior convictions are proven, Marquez would face an additional four years making his sentence a total of 20 years. The crime is classified as a serious violent offense which means Marquez will have to serve 85% of his sentence before being considered for parole.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss