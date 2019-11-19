Portales man sentenced for 2018 murder

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Portales man has been sentenced for a 2018 murder.

Gerardo Marquez, 36, was sentenced to 16 years from the murder of 32-year-old Erika Zamorano, which includes a one-year enhancement for the use of a firearm.

In April 2018, Zamorano was found dead in her home from a single gunshot wound to the head.

The State presented evidence claiming that Marquez is a habitual offender, but Marquez denied those allegations. The Court will hold a habitual offender hearing at a later date.

If the prior convictions are proven, Marquez would face an additional four years making his sentence a total of 20 years. The crime is classified as a serious violent offense which means Marquez will have to serve 85% of his sentence before being considered for parole.