Portales man sentenced, failure to update sex offender registration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – A Portales man, 44 year-old Erich Deolax Riker, has been sentenced to just over seven years in prison by a federal court for failing to update his sex offender registration.

After being charged in September of 2020, Riker pleaded guilty to the charge. According to the indictment Riker, under the name Jamie Lee Wood, was convicted of three separate criminal sexual offenses in Minnesota.

While living in Portales, Riker was arrested in 2019 in an unrelated criminal investigation, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). Riker was found to have failed to register as a sex offender in Roosevelt County, N.M. between October and November of 2019. He had also failed to register as a sex offender before, in both Oregon and Minnesota.

After being released from prison, the DOJ update said he will be “subject to five years of supervised release” and registered as a sex offender for life.

The Roswell office of the United States Marshal Service investigated this case, as noted in the DOJ report, alongside the New Mexico State Police. The Criminal Division of the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico prosecuted the case.