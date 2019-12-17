Portales man’s sentence increased to 20 years for 2018 murder

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Portales man found guilty and sentenced to 16 years for a 2018 murder will have an additional four years added to his sentence.

Gerardo Marquez, 36, of Portales, was found to be a habitual offender and will serve 20 years for the murder of 32-year-old Erika Zamorano.

He was found guilty of Second Degree Murder by a Roosevelt County jury in September 2019.

Zamorano was found dead inside her Portales home on April 19, 2018 from a single gunshot wound to the head.

The crime is classified as a serious violent offense which means Marquez will have to serve 85% of his sentence before being considered for parole.