Portales man given max sentence for Allsup’s shooting

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – A Portales man was sentenced Monday to 12 and a half years in the Department of Corrections for Aggravated Battery with a deadly weapon and “Receipt, Transportation or Possession of a Firearm or Destructive Device by a Felon.”

Oracio Ornelas, age 40, of Portales, was found guilty in June 2021 after a June 2020 incident in which Portales police were called to the Allsup’s on 2nd and Avenue J. The court report said that a man had been at the gas pumps washing his windshield when he was approached by Ornelas, ” yelling profanities at him asking if he wanted to fight.” The man was shot by Ornelas at close range after Ornelas pulled a handgun from his waistband. The victim told officers he had never seen Ornelas before, but suspected him to be high on methamphetamine.

According to the report from Ninth Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb, “The Honorable Donna Mowrer presided over the case and sentenced Ornelas to the maximum sentence, twelve and one-half (12 ½) years in the Department of Corrections which includes an eight (8) year habitual offender enhancement. Judge Mowrer found that the Aggravated Battery (deadly weapon) to be a serious violent offense which will require Ornelas to serve 85% of that sentence before he is eligible to receive good time.”