PORTALES, NM (KAMR/KCIT) – A Portales man is facing federal charges for production of child pornography.

34-year-old Augustin Gallegos was indicted by a federal grand jury last month.

Gallegos allegedly committed the crime between March of last year through May of 2019 in Roosevelt County.

At the time of his arrest on the federal charges, Gallegos was in state custody on related charges.

If convicted Gallegos faces a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison.