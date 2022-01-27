ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico State Police report that one person is dead after a fatal wreck on State Road 206 near milepost 47, by the Village of Milnesand.

According to NMSP, a 2011 Freightliner Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) driven by a 37-year-old Jackknifed and crossed over the center line into the southbound lane and hit a Ford F-150 being driven by Pablo Rodriguez, 39, of Portales.

State Police said Rodriguez sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Office of Medical Investigator. The driver of the CMV sustained unknown injuries and was taken to the hospital.

NMSP said road and weather conditions were a factor in the crash. The crash is under investigation.