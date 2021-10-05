Portales man convicted of Murder in the second degree, Armed Robbery

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Andrea Reeb, has announced that Jonathan Mendez, 20, of Portales, was convicted of Murder in the second degree, Armed Robbery, Tampering with evidence, Shooting at or from a motor vehicle and Contributing to the delinquency of a minor on Oct. 4.

According to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Mendez and his co-defendants robbed two people, Brady Vallejos and another, at gunpoint, and during the robbery shot and killed Vallejos.

The Honorable Donna Mowrer presided over the hearing and sentenced Mendez to thirty-three years in the Department of Corrections for his role in the incident and three additional cases said the DA’s office.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney, Quentin Ray.