Portales man charged with failing to register as a sex offender

ALBUQUERQUE – Erich Deolax Riker, 44, of Portales, New Mexico, appeared in federal court Friday, August 7, for an arraignment on an indictment charging him with failure to register as a sex offender.

According to the indictment and other court records, Riker, under the name of Jamie Lee Wood, was convicted of criminal sexual offenses in Minnesota. Under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, those convictions require Riker to register as a sex offender.

While living in Portales, New Mexico, Riker was arrested by the New Mexico State Police on November 13, 2019, in the course of an unrelated criminal investigation. Subsequently, it was determined that Riker had failed to register as a sex offender between October 10, 2019, and November 13,2019, in Roosevelt County in the State of New Mexico.

Riker was transported to Eugene, Oregon, following his November arrest for violating his terms of supervised release related to a separate federal conviction for failure to register as a sex offender. Earlier this month, he was returned to New Mexico, where he will remain in custody pending his trial for the federal charge. The trial date has not yet been scheduled. Riker faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the charged offense.

An indictment is only an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The Roswell office of the United States Marshal Service investigated this case with assistance from the New Mexico State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer M. Rozzoni is prosecuting the case.