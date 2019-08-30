Live Now
Dorian strengthens to Category 4 hurricane, poses significant threat to Florida

Portales man charged with Child Solicitation by Electronic Communications Device

New Mexico

by: MyHighPlains Staff | news@kamr.com

Posted: / Updated:

Image Courtesy: Curry County jail

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Portales man has been charged with Child Solicitation by Electronic Communications Device.

According to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Luis Vigil, 21, allegedly contacted an undercover chat profile, managed by the Air Force – Office of Special Investigations, that was posing as a 14-year-old.

Officials Vigil’s conversations became sexual, and he arranged to meet the child in a public area of Chavez West housing at Cannon Air Force Base, where Vigil works as a private contractor.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said Vigil was arrested after parking and walking to the location.

Vigil was booked into the Curry County Detention Center and is being held pending a detention hearing.

Posted by Curry County Sheriff's Office – Clovis NM on Friday, August 30, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss