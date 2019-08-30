Portales man charged with Child Solicitation by Electronic Communications Device

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Portales man has been charged with Child Solicitation by Electronic Communications Device.

According to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Luis Vigil, 21, allegedly contacted an undercover chat profile, managed by the Air Force – Office of Special Investigations, that was posing as a 14-year-old.

Officials Vigil’s conversations became sexual, and he arranged to meet the child in a public area of Chavez West housing at Cannon Air Force Base, where Vigil works as a private contractor.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said Vigil was arrested after parking and walking to the location.

Vigil was booked into the Curry County Detention Center and is being held pending a detention hearing.